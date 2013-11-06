(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.02 5.50 10.40 - 10.60 (-8.7 pct) (-1.5 pct) Operating loss 134 mln 144 mln (-1.9 pct) Recurring loss 128 mln 108 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln (-5.7 pct) Net loss 174 mln 131 mln loss 100 mln - 30 mln (-45.6 pct) EPS loss 5.10 yen 3.71 yen loss 2.92 yen - 0.88 yen Ann Div 0.80 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 0.80 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.