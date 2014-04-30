(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Apr 30 (Reuters)- Uni-Charm Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 9 months to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 599.46 495.77 540.00 (+20.9 pct) (+15.7 pct) Operating 67.24 59.49 56.60 (+13.0 pct) (+14.6 pct) Recurring 67.91 65.01 55.00 (+4.5 pct) (+34.4 pct) Net 38.22 43.12 31.70 (-11.4 pct) (+59.8 pct) EPS 192.30 yen 233.75 yen 157.46 yen EPS Diluted 187.19 yen 209.56 yen Ann Div 38.00 yen 34.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 17.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Uni-Charm Corp is a manufacturer of sanitary napkins and paper daipers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .