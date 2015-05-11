(Adds EPS Diluted) May 11 (Reuters)- Wacoal Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 191.77 193.78 205.00 106.00 (-1.0 pct) (+7.5 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+10.2 pct) Operating 7.08 13.86 14.00 9.00 (-48.9 pct) (+63.1 pct) (+97.7 pct) (+7.2 pct) Pretax 11.34 15.03 14.50 9.30 (-24.6 pct) (+37.4 pct) (+27.8 pct) (-8.1 pct) Net 8.44 10.11 10.00 6.20 (-16.4 pct) (+28.2 pct) (+18.4 pct) (-5.1 pct) EPS 59.95 yen 71.75 yen 71.00 yen 44.02 yen EPS Diluted 59.80 yen 71.61 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 33.00 yen 33.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 33.00 yen 33.00 yen NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.