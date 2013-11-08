(Adds company forecast) Nov 8 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.89 2.86 4.00 (+1.2 pct) (+12.7 pct) (+4.4 pct) Operating loss 58 mln loss 25 mln loss 80 mln - loss 30 mln Recurring loss 78 mln loss 36 mln loss 100 mln - loss 50 mln Net loss 83 mln 117 mln loss 150 mln - loss 100 mln EPS loss 24.07 yen 35.60 yen loss 43.32 yen - loss 28.88 yen EPS Diluted 35.24 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.