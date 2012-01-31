JANUARY 31 (Reuters)-
Makita Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 223.67 204.57 287.00
(+9.3 pct) (+12.5 pct) (+5.3 pct)
Operating 38.56 32.83 46.50
(+17.5 pct) (+39.5 pct) (+11.0 pct)
Pretax 36.01 32.40 44.00
(+11.1 pct) (+22.7 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Net 24.71 23.13 30.00
(+6.8 pct) (+36.8 pct) (+0.3 pct)
EPS 179.47 yen 167.93 yen 219.54 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div 66.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 51.00 yen
NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6586.TK1.