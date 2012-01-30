JANUARY 30 (Reuters)-
Kyocera Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 885.39 956.91 1.18 trln
(-7.5 pct) (+24.4 pct) (-6.9 pct)
Operating 88.37 119.77 100.00
(-26.2 pct) (+215.1 pct) (-35.9 pct)
Pretax 102.60 133.14 113.00
(-22.9 pct) (+306.7 pct) (-34.4 pct)
Net 72.11 93.72 78.00
(-23.1 pct) (+407.1 pct) (-36.3 pct)
EPS 393.07 yen 510.67 yen 425.18 yen
EPS Diluted 393.07 yen 510.67 yen
Annual div 130.00 yen 120.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 60.00 yen 60.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 70.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker,
highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
capacitors.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
