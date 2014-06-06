(Adds company forecast) Jun 6 (Reuters)- Raccoon Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Apr 30, 2014 Apr 30, 2013 Apr 30, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.25 9.79 10.60 - 10.90 (+4.6 pct) (+7.6 pct) (+3.5 - +6.4 pct) Operating 247 mln 181 mln 275 mln - 285 mln (+36.6 pct) (+29.1 pct) (+11.3 - +15.4 pct) Recurring 248 mln 176 mln 270 mln - 280 mln (+40.8 pct) (+32.4 pct) (+8.9 - +12.9 pct) Net 123 mln 133 mln 145 mln - 155 mln (-7.8 pct) (+21.8 pct) (+17.9 - +26.0 pct) EPS 21.82 yen 24.58 yen 24.81 yen - 26.52 yen EPS Diluted 21.50 yen 23.70 yen Ann Div 4.25 yen 1,200.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 4.25 yen 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .