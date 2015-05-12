(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 167.89 155.02 200.00 - 220.00 (+8.3 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+19.1 - +31.0 pct) Operating 16.43 10.54 17.00 - 25.00 (+55.8 pct) (+3.2 - +51.7 pct) Recurring 16.98 12.53 17.00 - 25.00 (+35.5 pct) (+0.3 - +47.5 pct) Net 9.83 6.60 11.00 - 18.00 (+49.0 pct) (+13.1 - +85.1 pct) EPS 84.34 yen 57.28 yen 95.43 yen - 156.15 yen EPS Diluted 84.20 yen 57.19 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003. *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.