Jul 31 (Reuters)-
Makita Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 101.75 90.76 385.00
(+12.1 pct) (+21.1 pct) (+0.5 pct)
Operating 17.56 10.67 59.50
(+64.5 pct) (-10.9 pct) (+8.4 pct)
Pretax 17.24 11.12 59.80
(+55.1 pct) (+9.5 pct) (+5.0 pct)
Net 11.70 7.82 39.80
(+49.7 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+3.5 pct)
EPS 86.20 yen 57.57 yen 293.21 yen
Ann Div 91.00 yen
-Q2 Div 18.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q4 Div 73.00 yen
NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
