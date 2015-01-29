Jan 29 (Reuters)-
NEC Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.00 trln 2.08 trln 3.00 trln
(-3.9 pct) (-4.0 pct) (-1.4 pct)
Operating 35.64 23.74 120.00
(+50.1 pct) (-66.9 pct) (+13.0 pct)
Recurring 36.38 5.49 90.00
(+562.6 pct) (-89.4 pct) (+30.1 pct)
Net 22.76 loss 15.09 35.00
(+3.7 pct)
EPS 8.76 yen loss 5.81 yen 13.47 yen
Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen
NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.