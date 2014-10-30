Oct 30 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.32 trln 1.38 trln 3.00 trln (-4.2 pct) (-4.5 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating 21.52 379 mln 120.00 (-99.2 pct) (+13.0 pct) Recurring 16.70 loss 14.54 90.00 (+30.1 pct) Net 12.46 loss 26.15 35.00 (+3.7 pct) EPS 4.79 yen loss 10.06 yen 13.47 yen Ann Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.