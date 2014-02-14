(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 14 (Reuters)- Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Nov 20, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 205.68 265.00 Operating Recurring 24.43 20.71 44.00 (+23.4 pct) Net 10.34 9.02 23.80 (+72.6 pct) EPS 52.79 yen 62.12 yen 116.33 yen EPS Diluted 49.61 yen 55.03 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 60.00 yen -Q2 div 25.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 div 25.00 yen 35.00 yen NOTE - Aeon Financial Service Co., Ltd. is a consumer credit company affiliated to major retail group Aeon. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .