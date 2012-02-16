BRIEF-R&I affirms Tsumura & Co's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I
(Resend the table as follows)
Feb 16 (Reuters) -
RAQUALIA PHARMA
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
684 mln 1.19 1.64-2.18
(-42.3 pct) Operating loss 1.92 loss 1.35 loss 1.67-loss 1.17 Recurring loss 1.91 loss 1.30
loss 1.65-loss 1.15 Net loss 1.92 loss 1.31 loss 1.70-loss 1.20 EPS loss Y172.85 loss Y261,094.08 loss Y128.20-loss Y90.64 Annual div nil nil
nil
NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4579.TK1.
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I
* Has been awarded frame contract for multiple hydrogen fueling stations in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Says it lowered conversion price of 17th series bonds to 1,429 won/share from 1,523 won/share