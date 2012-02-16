(Resend the table as follows)

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

RAQUALIA PHARMA

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

684 mln 1.19 1.64-2.18

(-42.3 pct) Operating loss 1.92 loss 1.35 loss 1.67-loss 1.17 Recurring loss 1.91 loss 1.30

loss 1.65-loss 1.15 Net loss 1.92 loss 1.31 loss 1.70-loss 1.20 EPS loss Y172.85 loss Y261,094.08 loss Y128.20-loss Y90.64 Annual div nil nil

nil

NOTE - RaQualia Pharma Inc is the full company name.

