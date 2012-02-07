FEBRUARY 7 (Reuters)-

Kubota Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 730.56 679.98 1.00 trln

(+7.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+7.1 pct) Operating 76.83 68.95 100.00

(+11.4 pct) (+32.7 pct) (+16.1 pct) Pretax 71.98 72.21 100.00

(-0.3 pct) (+36.1 pct) (+9.5 pct) Net 42.80 44.07 60.00

(-2.9 pct) (+42.5 pct) (+9.4 pct) EPS 33.84 yen 34.65 yen 47.77 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 14.00 yen 15.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 7.00 yen 7.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 7.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6326.TK1.