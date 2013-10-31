Oct 31 (Reuters)-
TDK Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 484.73 412.04 930.00
(+17.6 pct) (+0.0 pct) (+10.2 pct)
Operating 16.77 20.30 30.00
(-17.4 pct) (+36.4 pct) (+38.4 pct)
Pretax 28.00
Pretax 17.72 18.39
(-3.6 pct) (+54.1 pct)
Net 6.40 9.73 13.00
(-34.1 pct) (+44.7 pct) (+987.9 pct)
EPS 50.90 yen 77.25 yen 103.33 yen
EPS Diluted 48.32 yen 75.00 yen
Ann Div 70.00 yen 70.00 yen
-Q2 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q4 Div 30.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and
electronic parts such as ferrite cores..
