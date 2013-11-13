(Changes dateline to Nov 13) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.30 trln 2.30 trln Operating 278.00 278.00 Recurring 272.00 272.00 Net 207.00 178.00 EPS 265.24 yen 228.08 yen NOTE - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd is a diversified carmaker. Also producing small engines, engine generators and aircraft. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .