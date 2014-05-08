(Adds sales figure in the latest result) May 8 (Reuters)- Ginza Renoir Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales  6.77 6.57 7.40 3.62 (+3.1 pct) (+9.7 pct) (+9.2 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 398 mln 304 mln 518 mln 287 mln (+30.7 pct) (+31.8 pct) (+30.4 pct) (+2.3 pct) Recurring 449 mln 372 mln 554 mln 306 mln (+20.5 pct) (+46.2 pct) (+23.5 pct) (+1.6 pct) Net 180 mln 179 mln 271 mln 167 mln (+0.7 pct) (+102.2 pct) (+50.5 pct) (+14.2 pct) EPS 29.90 yen 29.97 yen 45.02 yen 27.70 yen EPS Diluted 29.56 yen 29.89 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Ginza Renoir Co Ltd operates a coffee shop chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.