(Adds company forecast) Feb 7 (Reuters)- Nexyz Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended  Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO  LATEST RESULTS RESULTS  FORECAST Sales 1.77 1.70  7.80 - 8.50 (+4.6 pct) (-10.3 pct)  (+3.8 - +13.1 pct) Operating loss 64 mln loss 120 mln 500 mln - 600 mln  (+24.5 - +49.4 pct) Recurring loss 56 mln loss 115 mln  500 mln - 600 mln  (+22.9 - +47.5 pct) Net loss 91 mln loss 102 mln  250 mln - 300 mln  (-81.4 - -77.7 pct) EPS loss 7.18 yen loss 8.09 yen  19.72 yen - 23.67 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen  5.00 yen -Q2 div nil  nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen  5.00 yen NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers.