March 2 (Reuters) -
RACCOON
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jan 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
6.71 5.97 8.30 - 8.60
(+12.3 pct)
Operating 108 mln 96 mln 120 mln - 130
mln
(+11.5 pct)
Recurring 102 mln 91 mln 110 mln - 120
mln
(+12.1 pct)
Net 89 mln 82 mln 77 mln - 84
mln
(+8.5 pct)
EPS Y4,933.08 Y4,547.04 Y4,239.62 -
Y4,625.04
Diluted Y4,769.25 -
EPS
NOTE - Raccoon Co Ltd is involved in the online retail
business
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
