(Adds previous dividend forecast) Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen -Q2 Div nil -Q4 Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen - 30.00 yen NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Incdevelops computer software. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.