(Adds previous forecast) Nov 1 (Reuters) - Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.02 5.40 - 5.50 Recurring loss 128 mln 40 mln - 100 mln Net loss 174 mln 25 mln - 60 mln EPS loss 5.10 yen 0.73 yen - 1.75 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.