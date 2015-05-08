UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Golf Digest Online Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.70 16.50 - 17.60 (+2.9 - +9.8 pct) Operating loss 33 mln 550 mln - 700 mln (+24.0 - +57.8 pct) Recurring loss 32 mln 510 mln - 660 mln (+16.7 - +51.0 pct) Net loss 34 mln 210 mln - 310 mln (+16.3 - +71.7 pct) EPS loss 2.26 yen 13.73 yen - 20.27 yen Ann Div 2.50 yen 3.50 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 2.50 yen 3.50 yen NOTE - Golf Digest Online Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.