REFILE-TSMC says to decide on U.S. chip plant next year
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, on Monday said it would take a decision next year on whether to build a U.S. chip plant.
Aug 6 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.06 trln 1.10 trln 2.26 trln (-3.6 pct) (+5.2 pct) (+0.2 pct) Operating 50.25 60.42 140.00 (-16.8 pct) (+5.6 pct) (-2.0 pct) Recurring 45.11 55.71 122.00 (-19.0 pct) (+12.6 pct) (-7.7 pct) Net 14.04 59.67 49.00 (-76.5 pct) (+355.2 pct) (-42.8 pct) EPS 15.20 yen 62.41 yen 53.30 yen EPS Diluted 15.16 yen 62.40 yen Ann Div 36.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 19.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q4 div 18.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
MELBOURNE, March 20 London copper slipped on Monday on jitters that Beijing would set down tougher measures to cool its housing sector, although trade was thin as markets digested the results of a meeting of G20 financial leaders.
* Cerenis therapeutics announces that CARAT phase 2 study data on CER-001 have been presented at ACC annual meeting 2017