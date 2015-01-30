Jan 30 (Reuters) - Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 400.00 385.00 Operating 68.00 59.50 PreTax 65.70 59.80 Net 45.00 39.80 EPS 331.53 yen 293.21 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.