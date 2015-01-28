(Changes second "Revenues" in the table to "Net revenues", and changes dateline to Jan 28 (Reuters)) Jan 28 (Reuters)- Matsui Securities Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 25.44 31.36 (-18.9 pct) (+154.4 pct) Net Revenues 24.47 30.50 (-19.8 pct) Operating 16.37 21.69 (-24.5 pct) (+361.8 pct) Recurring 16.47 21.77 (-24.3 pct) (+359.9 pct) Net 10.85 13.12 (-17.3 pct) (+335.7 pct) EPS 42.24 yen 51.09 yen EPS Diluted 42.24 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 div 20.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Matsui Securities Co Ltd is a major Internet broker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.