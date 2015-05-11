May 11 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 3.02 trln 2.94 trln 3.10 trln 1.50 trln
(+2.6 pct) (+14.0 pct) (+2.8 pct) (+4.8 pct)
Operating 179.42 187.75 190.00 91.00
(-4.4 pct) (+29.9 pct) (+5.9 pct) (+0.5 pct)
Recurring 194.32 197.84 200.00 98.00
(-1.8 pct) (+27.2 pct) (+2.9 pct) (+0.8 pct)
Net 96.86 107.48
(-9.9 pct) (+33.7 pct)
Net 110.00 55.00
(+13.6 pct) (+2.0 pct)
EPS 172.67 yen 191.60 yen 196.09 yen 98.04 yen
EPS Diluted 172.63 yen 191.57 yen
Ann Div 27.00 yen 24.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 Div 17.00 yen 14.00 yen 17.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
