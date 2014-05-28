(Fixes the format) May 28 (Reuters)- Konami Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 217.60 226.00 220.00 (-3.7 pct) (-15.0 pct) (+1.1 pct) Operating 7.70 21.88 12.00 (-64.8 pct) (-46.6 pct) (+55.9 pct) Pretax 9.23 21.92 11.00 (-57.9 pct) (-45.2 pct) (+19.2 pct) Net 3.83 13.17 7.00 (-70.9 pct) (-42.8 pct) (+82.6 pct) EPS 27.66 yen 95.04 yen 50.50 yen Ann Div 34.00 yen 50.00 yen 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 17.00 yen 25.00 yen 8.50 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 25.00 yen 8.50 yen NOTE - Konami Corp is a major game software development company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .