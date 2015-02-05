(Adds company forecast) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Axel Mark Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Sep 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS H1 FORECAST Sales 761 mln 866 mln 1.70 (-12.2 pct) (-3.3 pct) (-0.9 pct) Operating loss 30 mln 27 mln loss 67 mln Recurring loss 33 mln 26 mln loss 71 mln Net loss 51 mln 18 mln loss 91 mln EPS loss 11.89 yen 4.30 yen loss 20.82 yen EPS Diluted 4.20 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Axel Mark Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.