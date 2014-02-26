(Adds previous company forecast) Feb 26 (Reuters) - Impress Holdings, Inc CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.20 10.40 - 10.60 Recurring loss 200 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln Net loss 670 mln loss 100 mln - 30 mln EPS loss 19.60 yen loss 2.92 yen - 0.88 yen NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.