May 7 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 571.73 635.42 590.00 (-10.0 pct) (-1.9 pct) (+3.2 pct) Operating loss 46.43 loss 36.41 40.00 Recurring 6.09 10.48 35.00 (-41.9 pct) (+475.0 pct) Net loss 23.22 7.10 20.00 EPS loss 183.59 yen 55.52 yen 168.96 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen 120.00 yen -Q2 Div nil nil -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.