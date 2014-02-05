(Adds company forecast)
Feb 5 (Reuters)-
D.A. Consortium Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 75.62 69.64 103.42 - 104.97
(+8.6 pct) (+15.6 pct) (+7.4 - +9.0 pct)
Operating 1.29 1.03 1.67 - 2.02
(+26.0 pct) (-38.7 pct) (+0.9 - +21.8 pct)
Recurring 1.30 1.08 1.73 - 2.08
(+21.1 pct) (-37.2 pct) (+1.5 - +21.9 pct)
Net 1.13 526 mln 1.28 - 1.57
(+114.4 pct) (-30.3 pct) (+59.1 - +94.9 pct)
EPS 23.25 yen 10.85 yen 26.37 yen - 32.30 yen
EPS Diluted 23.00 yen 10.72 yen
Ann Div 600.00 yen
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div 600.00 yen
NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm.
