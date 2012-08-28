UPDATE 11-North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.50 17.80 Operating 2.20 2.55 Recurring 1.80 2.05 Net 800 mln 1.23 EPS 53.27 yen 81.91 yen NOTE - Nissei ASB Machine Co Ltd produces molding machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* North's missile, nuclear tests at unprecedented pace in 2016
BERLIN, Feb 12 German authorities on Sunday closed the airport in northern city of Hamburg after an unknown substance that caused eye irritation among staff was found in the security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS, Feb 12 France condemned the firing of a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday by North Korea, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected.