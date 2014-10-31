(Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast.Adds core net profit) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Astellas Pharma Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 594.45 544.08 1.21 trln (+9.3 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating 103.19 63.76 210.00 (+61.8 pct) (+12.7 pct) Pretax 102.67 65.18 (+57.5 pct) Net 69.98 45.56 154.00 (+53.6 pct) (+16.0 pct) EPS Basic 31.61 yen 20.19 yen 69.65 yen EPS Diluted 31.56 yen 20.16 yen Ann Div 135.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 70.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.