(Adds company forecast) Nov 4 (Reuters)- Softbank Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 4.10 trln 2.60 trln 8.00 trln (+57.9 pct) (+72.7 pct) Operating 596.66 737.17 900.00 (-19.1 pct) Pretax 995.78 628.37 (+58.5 pct) Net 560.71 410.17 (+36.7 pct) EPS Basic 471.74 yen 344.20 yen EPS Diluted 471.25 yen 343.70 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Softbank Corp is a broadband service provider . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.