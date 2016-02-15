(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change)
Feb 15 (Reuters)-
Dentsu Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.16 trln 1.54 trln 1.63 trln
(+1.3 pct)
Operating 39.64 52.42 62.00
(+3.6 pct)
Recurring 63.83 76.46 91.80
(+9.7 pct)
Net 53.57 63.95 69.00
(+36.2 pct)
EPS 187.30 yen 221.77 yen 241.99 yen
Ann Div 75.00 yen 55.00 yen 80.00 yen
-Q2 Div 35.00 yen 20.00 yen 40.00 yen
-Q4 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Dentsu Inc.
