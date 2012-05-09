Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
MAY 9 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 18.58 trln 18.99 trln 22.00 trln
(-2.2 pct) (+0.2 pct) (+18.4 pct) Operating 355.63 468.28 1.00 trln
(-24.1 pct) (+217.4 pct) (+181.2 pct) Pretax 432.87 563.29 1.16 trln
(-23.2 pct) (+93.3 pct) (+168.0 pct) Net 283.56 408.18 760.00
(-30.5 pct) (+94.9 pct) (+168.0 pct) EPS 90.21 yen 130.17 yen 239.99 yen EPS Diluted 90.20 yen 130.16 yen Annual div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7203.TK1.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.