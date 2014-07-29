(Adds company forecast) Jul 29 (Reuters)- Tera Probe Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.03 5.09 10.40 (-1.3 pct) (-16.8 pct) (-3.6 pct) Operating 33 mln loss 207 mln 350 mln (+400.0 pct) Recurring 28 mln loss 257 mln 330 mln (+573.5 pct) Net loss 106 mln loss 202 mln 50 mln (+47.1 pct) EPS loss 11.44 yen loss 21.76 yen 5.39 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Tera Probe Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.