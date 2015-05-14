(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenue 36 mln 0 mln 60 mln - 1.06 Operating loss 220 mln loss 396 mln loss 255 mln - 744 mln Recurring loss 203 mln loss 391 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln Net loss 204 mln loss 287 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln EPS loss 49.17 yen loss 77.80 yen loss 56.66 yen - 177.25 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.