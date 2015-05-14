Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- CanBas Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenue 36 mln 0 mln 60 mln - 1.06 Operating loss 220 mln loss 396 mln loss 255 mln - 744 mln Recurring loss 203 mln loss 391 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln Net loss 204 mln loss 287 mln loss 242 mln - 757 mln EPS loss 49.17 yen loss 77.80 yen loss 56.66 yen - 177.25 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: