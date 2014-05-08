(Adds company forecast) May 8 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended  12 months to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013  Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO  LATEST RESULTS RESULTS  FORECAST Sales 489 mln 438 mln  1.95 - 2.35 (+11.5 pct) (-34.5 pct) (-5.4 - +14.0 pct) Operating loss 50 mln loss 35 mln 50 mln - 100 mln (+13.5 - +126.9 pct) Recurring loss 52 mln loss 39 mln 40 mln - 95 mln (+14.6 - +172.1 pct) Net loss 58 mln loss 39 mln  20 mln - 75 mln (-48.4 - +93.5 pct) EPS loss 29.84 yen loss 20.46 yen 10.21 yen - 38.30 yen Ann Div nil  nil -Q2 div nil -Q3 div  nil -Q4 div nil  nil NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)