(Adds Net income and EPS to company forecast) Feb 6 (Reuters)- Benesse Holdings Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 347.28 346.14 467.00 (+0.3 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating 40.99 35.32 28.00 (+16.0 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-21.9 pct) Recurring 40.34 34.88 26.50 (+15.6 pct) (-6.0 pct) (-24.8 pct) Net 3.65 20.51 loss 9.00 - loss 1.00 (-82.2 pct) (-3.8 pct) EPS 37.91 yen 212.68 yen loss 93.56 yen - loss 10.40 yen Ann Div 95.00 yen 95.00 yen -Q2 div 47.50 yen 47.50 yen -Q4 div 47.50 yen 47.50 yen NOTE - Benesse Holdings Inc provides distance-learning courses. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.