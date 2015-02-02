(Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast.) Feb 2 (Reuters)- Astellas Pharma Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 952.77 868.26 1.21 trln (+9.7 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating 161.68 112.88 210.00 (+43.2 pct) (+12.7 pct) Pretax 161.62 115.44 (+40.0 pct) Net 114.74 83.46 (+37.5 pct) EPS Basic 51.87 yen 37.06 yen 69.65 yen EPS Diluted 51.79 yen 37.01 yen Ann Div 135.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 70.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.