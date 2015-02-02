Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Operating forecast is core operating forecast, EPS forecast is core EPS forecast.) Feb 2 (Reuters)- Astellas Pharma Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 952.77 868.26 1.21 trln (+9.7 pct) (+6.1 pct) Operating 161.68 112.88 210.00 (+43.2 pct) (+12.7 pct) Pretax 161.62 115.44 (+40.0 pct) Net 114.74 83.46 (+37.5 pct) EPS Basic 51.87 yen 37.06 yen 69.65 yen EPS Diluted 51.79 yen 37.01 yen Ann Div 135.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 70.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - Astellas Pharma Inc. is a major pharmaceutical maker, which was formed from the merger of Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Fujisawa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. on April 1, 2005. . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: