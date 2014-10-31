(Adds dividend forecast) Oct 31 (Reuters)- Shinnaigai Textile Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 25, 2014 Sep 25, 2013 Mar 25, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.64 2.88 7.00 (+26.1 pct) (+14.1 pct) (+28.9 pct) Operating 78 mln 115 mln 200 mln (-32.0 pct) (+9.9 pct) (+13.0 pct) Recurring 78 mln 118 mln 200 mln (-33.7 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+11.7 pct) Net 46 mln 71 mln 120 mln (-34.5 pct) (+26.6 pct) (+12.6 pct) EPS 2.39 yen 3.65 yen 6.13 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen - 3.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 2.00 yen 2.00 yen - 3.00 yen NOTE - Shinnaigai Textile Ltd is a cotton and yarn maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.