(Corrects reporting period)

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

NAKAMICHI LEASING

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Jan 21, 2010 to Year to Six months to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 Jun 30, 2012

RESULTS RESULTS COMPANY

COMPANY

FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.84 29.44 30.00

15.00 (+0.5 pct) (+2.9 pct) Operating 567 mln 668 mln 250 mln

170 mln

(-55.9 pct)

(-46.7 pct) Recurring 569 mln 672 mln 250 mln

170 mln

(-56.1 pct)

(-47.4 pct) Net 143 mln 372 mln 120 mln

90 mln

(-16.1 pct)

(+25.7 pct) EPS Y13.28 Y42.97 Y10.15

Y6.09 Diluted Y7.71 Y15.33

EPS Annual div Y6.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Nakamichi Leasing Co Ltd is a leasing company

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8594.TK1.