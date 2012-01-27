Jan 27 (Reuters) -

NTT DOCOMO

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.17 trln 3.21 trln 4.24 trln

(-1.1 pct) Operating 743.78 758.50 870.00

(-1.9 pct) Pretax

744.08 748.64 874.00

(-0.6 pct) Net

394.62 443.98 474.00

(-11.1 pct) EPS

Y9,516.39 Y10,671.42 Y11,430.61 Annual div Y5,600.00

NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

