BRIEF-Rovsing H1 EBIT loss narrows to DKK 0.9 million
* H1 revenue 19.7 million Danish crowns ($2.8 million) versus 12.2 million crowns year ago
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
NTT DOCOMO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 3.17 trln 3.21 trln 4.24 trln
(-1.1 pct) Operating 743.78 758.50 870.00
(-1.9 pct) Pretax
744.08 748.64 874.00
(-0.6 pct) Net
394.62 443.98 474.00
(-11.1 pct) EPS
Y9,516.39 Y10,671.42 Y11,430.61 Annual div Y5,600.00
NOTE - NTT DoCoMo Inc is a major mobile phone operator, spun off from NTT in 1991 (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
* Q4 net revenue 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) versus 4.6 million euros year ago
