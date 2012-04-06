APRIL 6 (Reuters)-
Daiei Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Feb 29, 2012 Feb 28, 2011 Feb 28, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 869.49 911.80 870.00 435.00
(-4.6 pct) (-6.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) (-0.7 pct)
Operating 3.73 3.24 8.00 2.30
(+15.0 pct) (+114.5 pct) (+12.5 pct)
Recurring 403 mln loss 1.14 4.50 800 mln
(+171.2 pct)
Net loss 11.38 loss 5.32 1.00 loss 300 mln
EPS loss 57.22 yen loss 26.74 yen 5.03 yen loss 1.51 yen
EPS Diluted
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q1 div
-Q2 div nil nil nil nil
-Q3 div
-Q4 div nil nil nil
NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator.
