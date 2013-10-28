(Adds company forecast) Oct 28 (Reuters)- AnGes MG Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 391 mln 362 mln 450 mln - 550 mln (+8.1 pct) (+104.5 pct) Operating loss 946 mln loss 1.36 loss 1.40 - loss 1.20 Recurring loss 946 mln loss 1.26 loss 1.40 - loss 1.20 Net loss 971 mln loss 1.25 loss 1.45 - loss 1.25 EPS loss 3,278.26 yen loss 4,989.02 yen loss 4,824.82 yen - loss 4,159.32 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - AnGes MG Inc is engaged in research and development of pharmaceutical products. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Michiko Kawai)