(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Fuji Soft Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 Months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 105.40 138.21 144.00 72.00 (+3.2 pct) Operating 5.71 7.35 7.80 3.40 (+47.0 pct) Recurring 6.59 8.05 7.70 3.30 (+76.6 pct) Net 3.70 4.00 4.30 1.70 (+134.9 pct) EPS 118.73 yen 127.67 yen 138.09 yen 54.59 yen EPS Diluted 118.52 yen 127.65 yen Ann Div 21.00 yen 24.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 14.00 yen 11.00 yen 14.00 yen -Q4 Div 7.00 yen 13.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Soft Inc is a software development company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.