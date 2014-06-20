BRIEF-Value Added Technology says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
(Adds company forecast) Jun 20 (Reuters) - CanBas Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 0 mln 0 mln - 1.00 Operating loss 484 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Recurring loss 479 mln loss 489 mln - 510 mln Net loss 375 mln loss 387 mln - 612 mln EPS loss 101.36 yen loss 104.40 yen - 165.23 yen NOTE - CanBas Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 100 won/share for FY 2016
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares
WASHINGTON, March 13 Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare that would also reduce the budget deficit, a nonpartisan congressional research office said on Monday, throwing President Donald Trump and Republicans on the defensive as they press forward with replacement legislation.