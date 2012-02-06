(Repeats to add latest forecast for revenues)
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
RELO HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 83.86 80.39 120.10
(+4.3 pct) (+14.3 pct) (+10.8 pct)
Operating 4.05 3.71
5.29 (+9.2 pct) (+22.7 pct)
(+7.9 pct) Recurring 4.40
3.96 5.77 (+11.1 pct)
(+24.1 pct) (+10.2 pct)
Net 2.50 2.22 3.34
(+12.6 pct) (+16.1 pct) (+15.9 pct)
EPS Y171.02 Y149.22
Y220.34
Diluted Y170.23 Y149.18
EPS Annual div
Y65.00
NOTE - Relo Holdings Inc is a holding company for
real-estate management firms
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8876.TK1.