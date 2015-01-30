(Adds dividend forecast) Jan 30 (Reuters)- Adways Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 26.04 22.27 35.50 (+16.9 pct) (+42.9 pct) (+12.6 pct) Operating 789 mln 533 mln 1.00 (+48.0 pct) (+107.5 pct) (+18.0 pct) Recurring 880 mln 489 mln 1.10 (+79.9 pct) (+56.2 pct) (+30.8 pct) Net 513 mln 348 mln 600 mln (+47.4 pct) (+26.9 pct) (+8.8 pct) EPS 12.62 yen 9.33 yen 14.73 yen EPS Diluted 12.29 yen 9.04 yen Ann Div NIL 2.88 yen - 2.94 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL 2.88 yen - 2.94 yen NOTE - Adways Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.